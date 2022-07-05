Victory Energy CEO John Viskup receives ABMA’s Distinguished Service Award

John Viskup, president and CEO of Victory Energy in Collinsville, was recently recognized for serving as a major influencer in his career field.

Viskup, an Owasso resident, received the American Boiler Manufacturers Association’s highest honor — the Distinguished Service Award — during the organization’s recent summer meeting in Florida.

Victory Energy, launched in 1999, manufactures a wide range of boiler, burner and heat recovery products that operate in various industrial and institutional applications across the globe.

Viskup’s devotion to the company over the last two decades ultimately led him to claim the coveted DSA award.

“John has worked tirelessly in support of our efforts to advance the boiler industry,” Scott Lynch, president and CEO of ABMA, said in a news release. “He is passionate about the boiler industry and cares deeply about the success of our member companies.”

In addition to serving at the helm of Victory Energy, Viskup has held several positions within the ABMA organization, most recently as board chair from 2019 to 2021.

“His (John’s) insights and leadership as board chair were invaluable in helping us navigate the challenges presented by the global pandemic,” Lynch said. “He’s left a lasting impact on the ABMA during his years serving as vice chair and board chair.”

When asked what it means to receive the DSA award, Viskup replied, “I’ve always believed it is an obligation to advance the industry in which you work. Without a strong association in place, there is no central voice to advocate for the greater good of all companies in the sector.

“The boiler industry is in a far better place because of the collective efforts of the ABMA and the people and companies that are a part of it. I look forward to continuing to work with all the members and member companies in leading and uniting the boiler industry.”

In May, Victory Energy was among several companies spearheading 125 statewide projects that received awards ranging from $25,000 to $150,000, for a total of $9.241 million, as part of Commerce’s Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program.

More information about Victory Energy, located at 10701 E. 126th St. N. in Collinsville, can be found at victoryenergy.com.