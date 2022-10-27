VA nurse from Owasso recognized in Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Oklahoma

Owasso native Lacey Price was honored in a special way this week.

She was among 33 nurses from the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System who were recently recognized as part of the Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Oklahoma for going above and beyond in serving others through their profession.

“For me, it was a big honor and kind of a surprise,” Price said. “I was amongst some really incredible people.”

Price has served at the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa for the last 14 years, and devotes her time to perform assessments on veterans, managing their chronic diseases and providing primary care inside the home.

“For me, it’s a way to serve my county, to give back to those who have given every thing for us,” Price said. “It’s a huge honor and I take it seriously. I truly love my job and I love the veterans.”

Cami Strouse, acting associate director of Patient Care Services for EOVAHCS, said she is excited to see these nurses recognized.

“Having so many nurses on the Top 100 Nurses of Oklahoma is a real testimony to the high-quality staff that we have here,” Strouse said in a release. “Not only the Top 100 Nurses, but our nursing staff as a whole are very dedicated to our mission and passionate about caring for veterans.”