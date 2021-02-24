Update: Police identify pedestrian killed in Owasso; search underway to reach his family

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday in Owasso, according to police.

Carlos Erick Guzman, 33, was walking in the middle of the road about 5:30 a.m. near the Cherokee Industrial Park on 76th Street North between 88th East Avenue and North Memorial Drive when he was struck by a vehicle, Lt. Nick Boatman said.

Traffic near the park and Barnes Elementary was diverted for about 2 ½ hours.

Guzman’s injuries indicated that he could have been struck by multiple vehicles, according to Boatman, although one driver who hit him stopped at the scene, called 911 and cooperated with police.

No criminal charges are being sought at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police have exhausted their efforts to reach Guzman’s next of kin, and are asking the public to help identify and contact them.

Guzman worked at one of the facilities in the Owasso industrial center, but was staying at an affordable housing center in east Tulsa, Boatman said.

Police are also asking anyone driving in that area around that time who may have hit something in the roadway to call 918-272-2244 to report it so investigators can inspect their vehicle for damage.

