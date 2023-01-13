Update: OPS completes review of 6,000 graphic novels; 17 books flagged for further evaluation

Owasso Public Schools earlier this week announced that it recently completed its initial review of all graphic novels across the district.

The process came after the school board amended its book selection and review practices in November to include provisions specifically targeting titles that are presented with illustrations throughout.

Approximately 6,000 graphic novels were analyzed by at least three faculty members for “sexually graphic content and extreme vulgarity” before they were allowed on the shelves at any Owasso campus library.

The results show that a small handful of books were flagged for a second review to be carried out by a full committee, according to OPS Assistant Superintendent Mark Officer.

“As we continue our self-audit of graphic novels, we are sending 17 titles through the reconsideration process for further examination of imagery to ensure that they meet community standards,” Officer said.

Amendments to the policy were already in motion due to a new law passed in April by the Oklahoma Legislature explicitly requiring that all school library collections be reflective of community standards for the population they serve.

A parental complaint in August about a controversial book, now pulled from district, also prompted the districtwide audit.

Published in 2003, the semiautobiographical graphic novel, called “Blankets,” features some depictions of child abuse, nudity and sex. It has not been returned to circulation amid the months-long review.

“It took a long time … but I’m also proud of those committees because they took it seriously,” Officer said. “All of them went into it with the mindset that they wanted to do what’s best for kids.”

Officer said the examination of the remaining 17 books will be an ongoing process with no specified completion date, as of mid-January.

“It’ll take a while. Each one of those committee members will read each book,” he said. “It is our hope to complete this process as quickly as possible.”