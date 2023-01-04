Update: Ongoing Owasso, Collinsville highway construction projects

Bridge project continues on US-169 at 76th St. N. in Owasso through fall 2023

Drivers can expect reduced speed limits and various lane closures on northbound and southbound U.S. 169 at 76th Street North in Owasso through fall 2023 for a bridge replacement project. Two lanes of traffic in each direction on U.S. 169 will be maintained during daytime hours; however, some overnight and weekend closures may reduce the highway to one lane in each direction for traffic safety purposes. Additionally, some lane closures on 76th Street North under the bridge can be expected as part of the project.

U.S. 169 narrows to one lane between 106th Street North and Oklahoma 20 through early 2023

Northbound U.S. 169 intermittently narrows to one lane between 106th Street North in Owasso and Oklahoma 20/146th Street North in Collinsville through early 2023 for a pavement rehabilitation project.

Reduced speeds on Oklahoma 20 near Collinsville through fall 2022

Drivers should be alert to the construction zone and reduced speeds along east and westbound Oklahoma 20 from U.S. 75 to Collinsville through fall 2022 as part of the ongoing Oklahoma 20 widening project.

Oklahoma 20 narrows to one lane at Keetonville Hill

Oklahoma 20 narrows to one lane in each direction at Keetonville Hill between Owasso and Claremore through late 2022 as part of an ongoing realignment project.