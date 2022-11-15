Update: Ongoing Owasso, Collinsville highway construction projects

Bridge project continues on U.S. 169 at 76th St. N.

Drivers can continue to expect reduced speed limits and various lane closures on northbound and southbound U.S. 169 at 76th Street North in Owasso through fall 2023 for a bridge replacement project.

Two lanes of traffic in each direction on U.S. 169 will be maintained during daytime hours; however, some overnight and weekend closures may reduce the highway to one lane in each direction for traffic safety purposes. Additionally, some lane closures on 76th under the bridge can be expected as part of the project.

U.S. 169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W

Northbound U.S. 169 intermittently narrows to one lane between 106th Street North in Owasso and Oklahoma 20-West/146th Street North in Collinsville through early 2023 for a pavement rehabilitation project.

Reduced speeds on SH-20 near Collinsville

Drivers should be alert to the construction zone and reduced speeds along east and westbound Oklahoma 20 from U.S. 75 to Collinsville through fall 2022 as part of the on-going Oklahoma 20 widening project.

SH-20 narrows to one lane at Keetonville Hill

Oklahoma 20 narrows to one lane in each direction at Keetonville Hill between Owasso and Claremore through late 2022 as part of an ongoing realignment project.

Information courtesy of Oklahoma Department of Transportation