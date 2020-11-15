Update: Collinsville Public Schools pivots to distance learning amid growing COVID-19 cases

Collinsville Public Schools announced it will pivot away from the physical classroom in light of ongoing coronavirus complications.
Superintendent Lance West said in a letter published on Saturday that all campuses will transition solely to virtual instruction starting Monday, Nov. 16, due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases districtwide.
The move to distance learning will extend through Nov. 24. After Thanksgiving break, CPS’ current plan is to return to in-person education on Nov. 30.
“Please know that this decision only came when we saw either new or probable quarantines and isolations for the beginning of this next week,” West said. “… We decided that a ‘pause’ in our in-person learning was needed to help get our numbers down and all of our people healthy.”
CPS’ latest figures, as of Sunday, reflect 285 level-two quarantines in effect and 17 level-one positive test isolations in effect, among a student and staff population of over 2,830.
The district has been collaborating with the Tulsa Health Department on contact tracing, and has notified those individuals who were in close contact with those affected. The second-level contacts will quarantine at home for 14 days from their last date of exposure with those who tested positive.
“… We will have other situations like this throughout our district as we continue to the school year,” West said. “When this does occur, those students affected will continue to receive instruction from their teachers through Google classroom while at home. It is our goal and commitment to make it as seamless as possible for everyone involved.”
West emphasized the importance of continuing to adhere to strict sanitation and social-distancing protocols for both students and staff during this time.
“Through all of this, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together,” he said. “Thank you for your support of Collinsville Public Schools.”
