Update: Collinsville Public Schools pivots to distance learning amid growing COVID-19 cases

Collinsville Public Schools announced it will pivot away from the physical classroom in light of ongoing coronavirus complications.

Superintendent Lance West said in a letter published on Saturday that all campuses will transition solely to virtual instruction starting Monday, Nov. 16, due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases districtwide.

The move to distance learning will extend through Nov. 24. After Thanksgiving break, CPS’ current plan is to return to in-person education on Nov. 30.

“Please know that this decision only came when we saw either new or probable quarantines and isolations for the beginning of this next week,” West said. “… We decided that a ‘pause’ in our in-person learning was needed to help get our numbers down and all of our people healthy.”

CPS’ latest figures, as of Sunday, reflect 285 level-two quarantines in effect and 17 level-one positive test isolations in effect, among a student and staff population of over 2,830.