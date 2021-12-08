University of Central Oklahoma to graduate six Owasso students

The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 989 graduates during its fall 2021 commencement ceremonies Dec. 17-18.
Six students from Owasso will walk the stage to receive their diplomas from the Edmond-based school:
• Allie Eicher: Cum Laude, BSED, Early Childhood Education
• Brenda Villagomez: BA, Arts Administration; BAT, Commercial Music
• CheLynn Jackson: BS, Funeral Service
• Matthew Boland: BS, Forensic Science and BA, Psychology
• Mikayla Montoya: BS, Nursing
• Thomas Young: BA, Music