University of Central Oklahoma to graduate six Owasso students
University of Central Oklahoma to graduate six Owasso students

University of Central Oklahoma

 Courtesy of UCO

The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of approximately 989 graduates during its fall 2021 commencement ceremonies Dec. 17-18.

Six students from Owasso will walk the stage to receive their diplomas from the Edmond-based school:

Allie Eicher: Cum Laude, BSED, Early Childhood Education

Brenda Villagomez: BA, Arts Administration; BAT, Commercial Music

CheLynn Jackson: BS, Funeral Service

Matthew Boland: BS, Forensic Science and BA, Psychology

Mikayla Montoya: BS, Nursing

Thomas Young: BA, Music

