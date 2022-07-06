UCO School of Design graduate Claire Mantle, of Owasso, receives national advertising award

Claire Mantle, a recent graduate from the University of Central Oklahoma’s School of Design, was recognized at the national level of the 2022 American Advertising Awards.

Mantle, of Owasso, received a silver award for her illustration campaign, titled “If I Could Speak.” She graduated from UCO in spring 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design.

“We are so proud of Claire and these impressive achievements,” said Valerie Settles, associate professor and interim director of the UCO School of Design.

“Graduating summa cum laude in graphic design, a very demanding discipline, is a tremendous accomplishment, and winning an ADDY at the national level is a fitting recognition of the high quality of her work.”

At the Oklahoma City ADDYs, Central’s School of Design brought home 39 gold, 22 silver and 31 bronze awards, including four professional awards. Gold and silver winners moved forward to compete at the district level, where UCO design students won four gold, eight silver and 16 bronze awards, including one professional award.

The ADDYs are the largest competition in the U.S. for advertising design, attracting more than 40,000 entries every year. It is a three-tier competition, starting with a local club, in which winners are invited to compete in the second-tier district. District ADDY winners are then invited to compete on the national stage.