The Oklahoma Broadcast Education Association recently honored University of Central Oklahoma professional media students.

The organization presented 24 awards to UCO students — including one from the Owasso area — during its annual competition for student-produced audio/radio, video/television and new media broadcasts.

Adam Thomas, of Owasso, took home first place with the podcast “Stage and Screen” in the category of Entertainment/Talk.

“We had another great showing, and we are proud of our student’s work,” David Nelson, Ed.D., professor of mass communication and OBEA president, said.