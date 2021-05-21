UCO performing arts students Alexander Chapman, Eric Wall of Owasso awarded scholarships

The University of Central Oklahoma’s College of Fine Arts and Design recently awarded more than 130 scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year, including Owasso residents Alexander Chapman and Eric Wall.

Chapman, a jazz performance major, received the Textbook Brokers Leadership Scholarship, and Wall, a contemporary music production major, received the CW Alfa Sasser ACM Scholarship.

“The University of Central Oklahoma is student centered and helping students learn is our No. 1 priority,” said Charleen Weidell, M.F.A., dean of CFAD.

“Each year scholarships are made available to students through the generosity of our alumni and donors. Award recipients are thoughtfully selected by faculty committees and college deans from a competitive pool of applicants. When a student receives a scholarship award it is our way of saying, ‘We recognize you for your hard work and commitment to your education.’”

CFAD is a center of excellence for the fine and performing arts, as well as a center of innovation for improving and promoting arts education. The mission of the college is to prepare creative leaders and professionals in fine arts, education and design.