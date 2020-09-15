UCO graduates four Owasso, Collinsville students from Edmond campus

The University of Central Oklahoma congratulates the 395 students who completed their college degrees at the end of the summer 2020 semester.
Of that number, UCO received applications for graduation from 328 undergraduate students and 67 graduate students.
Undergraduate students from Owasso include: Taylor Odell, BBA, Finance; Bailey Reed, BS, Forensic Science, and BA, Criminal Justice - General Criminal Justice; and Kaylee Swinford, BS, General Studies.
Courtney Cross, BS, General Studies, also made the list as an undergraduate student from Collinsville.
Founded in 1890, Central connects its nearly 15,000 students to 118 undergraduate areas of study and 77 graduate majors from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the metro area.
