UCO College of Business awards scholarship to Owasso student Layne Page

The University of Central Oklahoma College of Business recently awarded a scholarship to an Owasso resident for the upcoming fall and spring semesters in recognition of their academic achievements and outstanding service to the university.

“I would like to congratulate our many deserving scholarship recipients this year,” said Jeremy Oller, dean of the UCO College of Business. “These talented students have worked exceptionally hard to distinguish themselves as future business leaders and are truly deserving of this support to help them pursue their educational dreams.”