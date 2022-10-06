U.S. Sen. James Lankford previews Collinsville FFA’s cutting-edge robotic welder

Collinsville Public Schools is bringing more technology to the classroom — and garnering national attention as a result.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford and his wife, Cindy, visited the area Thursday to witness Collinsville FFA demonstrate a new robotic welder recently installed in the high school’s agricultural building.

The state-of-the-art machine will provide CHS students with a unique platform to receive hands-on instruction and improve their knowledge of the welding industry.

“We’re always looking for, ‘What’s something our kids are missing? What’s something that can better prepare our kids for life after high school?’” said Jennifer Hamlin, Collinsville FFA advisor and agricultural education instructor. “It (the robotic welder) … gives them a skillset that no one else here has.”

The machine features a variety of advanced equipment, including a BotX arm shipped from Denmark-based Universal Robotics — a first for a U.S. public school district.

The BotX, developed by Nashville, Tennessee-based Hirebotics, produces automation quality with small-batch part runs. Students can control the arm with an intuitive app on any smartphone or tablet to create different welding designs.

“Collinsville High School’s Future Farmers of America now has access to a cutting-edge welding tool so students can learn more about the industry and can be prepared for one of the many high-tech manufacturing jobs in our state,” Lankford said. “It was great to spend time with the students who are exploring career paths in one of these good-paying jobs.”

Brady Stephens, owner of Stephens Truck Center and Bad Ass Tow Products in Owasso, formed a development partnership with Collinsville FFA, and pieced together the robotic welder for the school district to use.

“The more we can partner private industry with public education is where we’re going to have the biggest bang for our buck,” Stephens said. “It was good for him (Sen. Lankford) to see how we’re doing it here in Collinsville, and we’re hoping that he will take that back to Washington, and it’s something that maybe they can do across the country.”

Hamlin, added, “We know technology is everywhere … manufacturing is coming back into Tulsa, so to be able to provide something extra for our students is very exciting. Their career choices are pretty unlimited right now.”