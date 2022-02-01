U.S. House passes bill to rename Owasso post office after guardsman killed in Iraq

The Owasso post office could serve as a new namesake for a fallen local veteran.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to rename the building, located at 1233 N. Cedar St., after Tech. Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts, a 28-year-old Oklahoma Air National Guardsman from Owasso who was killed while deployed overseas in March 2020.
HR 1298 — sponsored by Rep. Kevin Hern and co-sponsored by Reps. Frank Lucas, Tom Cole, Markwayne Mullin and Stephanie Bice — proposes to reestablish the Owasso postal station as the Technical Sergeant Marshal Roberts United States Post Office.
“We owe him (Marshal) a debt of gratitude we can never repay,” Hern said in a news release. “Renaming the Owasso post office in his honor will ensure the community he loved and served will always remember his selfless bravery and bring his legacy to future generations.”
The measure to rename the post office pays homage to Roberts’ sacrifice, which came in the line of indirect enemy fire while stationed at Camp Taji in Iraq on March 11, 2020.
Serving with the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, Roberts was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve about 20 miles north of Baghdad when his unit was hit with a rocket attack.
The engagement claimed Roberts’ life and that of another American soldier, along with a U.K. service member and two Iraqi Security Forces members. Fourteen others were wounded, including Oklahoma’s Tech. Sgt. Ariel E. White.
“The Owasso post office will stand as a somber reminder of the brave Oklahomans who have given their lives to protect us at home and those who continue to fight for our freedoms,” Mullin said in the release. “We will never forget Tech. Sgt. Roberts, and I am proud to support this legislation to honor him.”
Cole added, “This community tribute will ensure his (Marshal’s) incredible patriotism is remembered and continues to inspire generations of Oklahomans to come, and I was proud to co-sponsor the resolution to make it possible alongside our state’s delegation in the House.”
Since his death, Roberts’ name has lived on through the inspirational efforts of others. The Oklahoma Air National Guard in March 2021, for example, dedicated a facility at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base in his remembrance. Eight months later, a 4-mile stretch of Oklahoma 20 between Owasso and Claremore adopted the fallen soldier’s namesake.