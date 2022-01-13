U.S. Cellular in Owasso celebrates chamber membership with ribbon-cutting ceremony

U.S. Cellular is celebrating 15 years serving the Owasso community.

Staff at the mobile store, located in the Smith Farm Marketplace, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

Opened in 2006, the Owasso branch recently joined the chamber after longtime employee Mark Ward was promoted to store leader in Jan. 2019.

He has since steered his eight-member team to adopt more of a local focus, becoming more engaged with the community and joining the chamber as an official member.

“Our company has gone through a lot of transitions, especially this past year-and-a-half — different executives, different branding, different ways of looking at how we do business,” Ward said at Wednesday’s event. “What we’re called now is locally grown.”

Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin commended Ward’s efforts to get more involved and provide a competitive service for area residents.