U.S. attorney charges man with COVID loan fraud against Owasso bank

The U.S. attorney has charged a man with bank fraud in connection with a nearly $100,000 loan his business received under a program designed to help keep businesses’ workforces employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rafael Maturino, 40, was charged Wednesday in Tulsa federal court with bank fraud related to a loan he applied for on behalf of a business that he claimed to own and operate, according to the charge.
The fraud charge alleges Maturino on April 28 sought a Paycheck Protection Program loan for Maturino Enterprises Inc. at First National Bank of Owasso.
“The (Paycheck Protection Program) was developed to ease the pain of COVID-19 economic restraints on working Americans,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores, in a statement. “This defendant is alleged to have applied for a PPP loan under false pretenses.
“It’s shameful to see this type of criminal conduct amid a pandemic when so many of our fellow citizens are struggling. Rest assured, my team is committed to protecting these federal dollars from fraudsters.”
The charge alleges Maturino submitted loan application forms that “materially misrepresented the payroll expenditures” of his business as well as the amount of taxes the business paid and the number of employees on payroll.
Oklahoma secretary of state records show Maturino formed the company in January 2018 at an address in Broken Arrow.
In addition to the fraud charge, the U.S. attorney is seeking a forfeiture order equal to at least $97,800, representing, the charge states, “proceeds obtained as a result of such scheme.”
Maturino, who has not been arrested, is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Tulsa federal court on Monday.
A source confirmed Maturino was employed at McLain High School. The McLain High School web page indicates Maturino is employed as head coach of the wrestling team.
A spokeswoman for Tulsa Public Schools, when asked if Maturino still worked for the district, said she was unable to confirm it without an address or date of birth.
Since July, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa has charged at least five other individuals with fraud in relation to COVID-19 relief programs for businesses.
