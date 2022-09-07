U.S. 169 work in Owasso a long-term focus that ‘has yielded results,’ ODOT’s Tim Gatz says

The Tulsa metro area — particularly Owasso — has become a hub for road improvement investments in recent months, according to Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz.

“The need is there, the data supports it, the traffic volumes are increasing on every highway,” said Gatz, who spoke as the keynote at Owasso Chamber’s monthly luncheon on Wednesday. “We’re going to continue to make progress here in Owasso.”

Gatz outlined several ongoing projects across the community that come as part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s eight-year Construction Work Plan, which contains $6 billion in projects on bridges and highways across the state.

Owasso commuters, for example, have recently encountered travel delays at U.S. 169 and 76th Street North due to a $13.6 million overhaul of the high-traffic corridor, which kicked off at the beginning of July and is expected to last about a year and a half.

The current structure of both two-lane bridges above 76th cannot be easily expanded due to their design. As such, the overhaul will create a single bridge wide enough to accommodate a future six-lane expansion along the busy freeway, which sees around 50,000 vehicles per day.

“Asset preservation: We’re trying to extend the lifecycle of infrastructure that we got out here today,” Gatz told chamber attendees. “Owasso in particular has had a longstanding focus on U.S. 169, and that longstanding focus, I’ll tell you without hesitation, has yielded results.”

The long-term proposal for U.S. 169 in Owasso — totaling more than $50 million — includes widening and resurfacing work spanning more than 6 miles between 66th and 116th streets, with 76th slated as the first phase. Work at 66th-86th streets is set to start in Aug. 2024, with the others following at different times and locations, starting in 2025 through 2029.

In addition to carrying out ongoing developments along U.S. 169, ODOT plans to invest $12.8 million more in Owasso to improve about five miles of U.S. 75 between 96th Street and north of 156th Street. An additional $1.4 million will go toward intersection upgrades along SH-20 at 145th East Place.

Gatz said he largely attributes the long-term success of Owasso’s road infrastructure improvements to his department’s relationship with the city and its involved residents.

“Our interaction with the community leadership, with the citizens, with the chamber, is what really gets our attention focused,” he told Wednesday’s crowd. “It’s a great time to be making improvements out here on 169, and we’re very excited about that.”

These highway improvements accompany about $130 million in new commercial and expansion projects that have broken ground across Owasso over the last six months.