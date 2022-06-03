U.S. 169 bridge work above 76th Street to begin Monday in Owasso, will last 18 months

Owasso residents and commuters can expect travel delays along U.S. 169 and 76th Street North beginning Monday amid the start of a major road construction project.

Potential traffic headaches in the area will last a year and a half.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved a $13.6 million contract with Becco Contractors in February to expand the U.S. 169 northbound and southbound bridges at the high-traffic area.

Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: Why are businesses spending $130 million to be in Owasso? Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway talks about a story he wrote with Staff Writer Rhett Morgan about the $130 million in development announced in Owasso in just the last two months. He explains to Editor Jason Collington what is behind such growth and why businesses keep picking the city.

The upgrades to the overpass, tentatively scheduled for completion in the fall of 2023, come as part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s eight-year Construction Work Plan, which contains $6 billion in projects on bridges and highways across the state.

“ODOT is pleased to begin addressing the critical needs of the Owasso community with this project,” ODOT spokesman T.J. Gerlach said in a previous story.

“The replacement of these bridges lays the foundation for the future widening of U.S. 169 … that will help relieve congestion at a busy interchange and improve safety for the traveling public, both on the highway and on the city street below.”

ODOT plans to maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction of U.S. 169 throughout the scope of the estimated 18-month project, although some overnight closures could reduce each side to one lane. Additionally, parts of 76th Street under the bridge could also see various closures.

Gerlach said the current structure of both two-lane bridges above 76th cannot be easily expanded due to their design. As such, the overhaul will create a single bridge wide enough to accommodate the future six-lane expansion along the busy freeway, which sees around 50,000 vehicles per day.

The widening project comes about five years after ODOT put the final touches on its $44 million expansion of U.S. 169 at Bird Creek, in which crews demolished the large bridge just south of Owasso to make room for six lanes — a project that laid the groundwork for a collaborative partnership with the City of Owasso.

“Owasso values the relationship and communication we have with ODOT,” Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr said in a previous story. “We appreciate the funding for these projects to continue to improve the quality of life for our community.”

The long-term proposal for U.S. 169 in Owasso — totaling more than $50 million — includes widening and resurfacing work spanning more than 6 miles between 66th and 116th streets, with 76th slated as the first phase. Work at 66th-86th streets is set to start in Aug. 2024, with the others following at different times and locations, starting in 2025 through 2029.

In addition to carrying out ongoing developments along U.S. 169, ODOT plans to invest $12.8 million more in Owasso to improve about five miles of U.S. 75 between 96th Street and north of 156th Street. An additional $1.4 million will go toward intersection upgrades along SH-20 at 145th East Place.

These highway improvements accompany about $130 million in new commercial and expansion projects that have broken ground across Owasso over the last three months.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.