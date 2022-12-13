Tyner Homes debuts $1.8M luxury townhome development in Owasso’s Redbud District

Downtown Owasso is now home to a new luxury townhome development.

Tyner Homes, LLC unveiled the new complex, located at 108 N. Atlanta St. in the Redbud District, during a special celebration with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Dec. 8.

“It is our pleasure to be here today for the ribbon cutting of these absolutely gorgeous townhomes,” Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary said. “We thank you for your investment in Owasso.”

The two-story building, named The Merlot, includes six units, each measuring around 1,500 square feet with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and a one-car garage.

Tony Tyner with Tyner Homes partnered with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors for the project, which totaled about $1.8 million.

“Right down the street is where I grew up, so I’m reinvesting,” Tyner said. “I just see in here (a lot) that needed to be fixed up and redone, and it’s new growth. I just like the area.”

Brandi True with Chinowth & Cohen added, “It’s bringing so many people to the area. It’s very attractive … and we just look forward to continuing the regrowth and newness of the area.”

The Merlot is the first of several residential developments Tyner Homes is planning to erect in Owasso’s Redbud District, totaling an investment of about $15 million in the downtown area.

The other projects include a three-story building currently under construction to the east that will include loft apartments, along with condos to the west and duplexes to the south.

Tyner Homes’ investment comes about four years after the City of Owasso rebranded its downtown area into the Redbud District, which now includes the SEVEN6MAIN and Mowery Retail and Lofts mixed-use projects and Redbud Festival Park.