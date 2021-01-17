Two separate vehicle fatality collisions occur near Owasso Sunday morning

Two separate vehicle fatality collisions occurred near Owasso on Sunday morning.

U.S. 169 & S. 4050 Rd.

At 2:13 a.m., an unidentified individual was killed in a car crash while driving the wrong way on U.S. 169 near S. 4050 Rd., just north of Collinsville, according to the accident report.

It states that the driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US-169 at a high rate of speed, when they struck another vehicle head on.

The vehicle traveling the wrong way caught fire, and the driver was pronounced dead on scene, the report shows. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle, both from Morristown, Tennessee, were not injured.

The identity of the deceased individual is still under investigation.

U.S. 75 & 96th St. N.

The second fatality collision occurred around 9:20 a.m. on U.S.-75 near 96th Street North, about three miles west of Owasso.

According to the accident report, 59-year-old Sperry resident Carl McCarty was killed after succumbing to injuries sustained in a crash.