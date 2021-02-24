Two Owasso teachers among first educators in district to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Teressa Blair’s eyes did all the smiling as she walked into the Tulsa Health Department’s vaccination clinic this week.

The Northeast Elementary teacher, whose grin was concealed by her mask, was among the first educators in Owasso to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday afternoon.

Blair joined fellow Owasso High School teacher Antonio Graham and three other Tulsa-area instructors at the free clinic, held at the River Spirit Expo as part of the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Phase 2 immunization rollout.

She and Graham, along with teachers and staff in pre-K through 12th-grade schools and Oklahomans age 16 and older with comorbidities, qualified in the Phase 2 priority group to secure an appointment for the vaccine.

“I just think this protects our coworkers, it protects our students,” said Blair, after she received the shot. “It’s just an important step into getting back to normal, and that’s what we all want is just to get back to normal.”

Graham, who also serves as defense coordinator for the Rams football team, echoed Blair’s sentiments, especially in light of his multiple roles on and off the field.