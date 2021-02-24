Two Owasso teachers among first educators in district to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Teressa Blair’s eyes did all the smiling as she walked into the Tulsa Health Department’s vaccination clinic this week.
The Northeast Elementary teacher, whose grin was concealed by her mask, was among the first educators in Owasso to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday afternoon.
Blair joined fellow Owasso High School teacher Antonio Graham and three other Tulsa-area instructors at the free clinic, held at the River Spirit Expo as part of the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Phase 2 immunization rollout.
She and Graham, along with teachers and staff in pre-K through 12th-grade schools and Oklahomans age 16 and older with comorbidities, qualified in the Phase 2 priority group to secure an appointment for the vaccine.
“I just think this protects our coworkers, it protects our students,” said Blair, after she received the shot. “It’s just an important step into getting back to normal, and that’s what we all want is just to get back to normal.”
Graham, who also serves as defense coordinator for the Rams football team, echoed Blair’s sentiments, especially in light of his multiple roles on and off the field.
“It’s a way for me to take care of me and my family,” he said, “and on top of that, it’s a way for me to keep me and students safe, and my players as well and staff included … that’s what it means to me more than anything.”
Blair and Graham were selected at random to receive the vaccine after filling out a survey distributed to teachers across Owasso Public Schools gauging their level of interest. Jordan Korphage, communications director at the district, was part of the initiative led by school administrators.
“I know we wanted to pick someone that’s around secondary students and someone who’s around elementary,” Korphage said, “and so after that it was kind of a luck of the draw, and so we were ecstatic to be able to extend that to Mrs. Blair and Mr. Graham.”
OSDH estimates that there are 89,000 Oklahomans who qualify as teachers and staff, and just over 1 million Oklahomans with comorbidities who qualify for the Phase 2 inoculation.
Korphage said OPS will continue to partner with THD in immunizing more teachers who choose to receive the vaccine as more clinical rollouts occur in the region in the weeks and months ahead.
“It’s just important to help protect our teachers that choose to have the vaccine,” Korphage said, “and it’s just another way that we can stay open as long as possible, and that’s obviously our goal is to be in person as much as possible, and this just furthers progress in that direction.”