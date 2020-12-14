Two Owasso residents receive Red Cross’s Exceptional Volunteer Service Award

Two Owasso residents have been recognized for their ongoing service to the American Red Cross.
JoAnn Owens and LeAnn McCready are among seven volunteers from the Red Cross’s Northeast Oklahoma chapter who were recently honored with the organization’s Exceptional Volunteer Service Award.
Owens, who volunteers in blood and armed forces services, and McCready, who conducts veteran interviews and serves as a blood donor ambassador, both received the prestigious award for demonstrating their passion to fulfill the Red Cross’s humanitarian mission.
Four other volunteers from Tulsa — Reed Seay, Stephen Colaw, Joe Sherriff and Sue Morey-Jones — along with Phil Oura of Pryor were also recognized for their efforts.
“I am very proud of these volunteers and appreciate the time and effort they have given to the Red Cross,” said Alice Townsend, regional Red Cross CEO, in a news release. “Because of their commitment, the Red Cross has been able to fulfill its mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.”
During their time serving as volunteers, Owens and McCready have helped collect and retain the personal accounts of men and women of the military as part of the Veterans History Project at the American Folklife Center in the Library of Congress.
“We just love the idea that we’re preserving these memories of our veterans or their future families,” Owens said. “It means the world to me. I’m such a believer in the Red Cross, and I just feel honored to get this award. We love what we’re doing.”
McCready added, “I think the Red Cross is a fantastic organization. They serve so many people in so many areas, and I’m just glad I can help out in some way. I appreciate them acknowledging me. I just was proud to be recognized.”
There are 1,599 volunteers serving the Kansas–Oklahoma Region of the Red Cross. The Northeast Oklahoma chapter is one of seven chapters that comprise the two-state area and has 269 active volunteers.
More information can be found at redcross.org.
