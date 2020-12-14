Two Owasso residents receive Red Cross’s Exceptional Volunteer Service Award

Two Owasso residents have been recognized for their ongoing service to the American Red Cross.

JoAnn Owens and LeAnn McCready are among seven volunteers from the Red Cross’s Northeast Oklahoma chapter who were recently honored with the organization’s Exceptional Volunteer Service Award.

Owens, who volunteers in blood and armed forces services, and McCready, who conducts veteran interviews and serves as a blood donor ambassador, both received the prestigious award for demonstrating their passion to fulfill the Red Cross’s humanitarian mission.

Four other volunteers from Tulsa — Reed Seay, Stephen Colaw, Joe Sherriff and Sue Morey-Jones — along with Phil Oura of Pryor were also recognized for their efforts.

“I am very proud of these volunteers and appreciate the time and effort they have given to the Red Cross,” said Alice Townsend, regional Red Cross CEO, in a news release. “Because of their commitment, the Red Cross has been able to fulfill its mission to prevent and alleviate human suffering by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.”