Two Owasso residents accepted into SWOSU College of Pharmacy

Two Owasso residents have been accepted and enrolled in the Southwestern Oklahoma State University College of Pharmacy in Weatherford.

Lauren Jenkins and Scott Vue are among 42 students who were admitted into the Doctor of Pharmacy program for the 2020 fall semester.

The class has an average cumulative GPA of 3.51, and is composed of 20 women and 22 men.

The SWOSU College of Pharmacy admits 85 students each year to its Doctor of Pharmacy program during the fall and spring semesters.

Minimum requirements to make application for admission to the SWOSU College of Pharmacy include completion of at least 61 semester hours of specified pre-pharmacy courses with a cumulative GPA of at least 2.50.

The selection process is competitive and based on a number of factors. These include science and mathematics grade average, overall grade average, ACT or SAT scores, Pharmacy College Admission Test scores, motivation, character and communication skills.