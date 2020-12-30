Two Owasso natives join Tulsa-based HR consulting firm

Two Owasso natives have joined an Oklahoma-based HR consulting firm.

Jordan Ask and Ashley Lynn, both HR professionals, bring their experience in the field to Who’s Your HR?, headquartered out of Tulsa.

WYHR?, founded in 2018 by Penny Horton, offers businesses a variety of services, including training and development, compliance, drug and alcohol program management, affirmative action planning and more.

Ask and Lyn will both serve as valuable additions to WYHR who will enable the company to better serve new and existing clients in 2021 and beyond, both locally and around the country, Horton said.

“I couldn’t be more excited to add additional team members to our staff,” she said. “They have such great complimentary skill sets and diverse backgrounds that will elevate the level of service and the execution of initiatives upon which our clients rely.”

Ask is from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and received his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Oklahoma Wesleyan University. He has a background in finance, event planning, business consulting and recruiting. Ask has a passion for talent strategy and helping businesses creatively show appreciation to its employees and clients.