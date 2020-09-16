 Skip to main content
Two Collinsville nursing care providers nominated for professional awards

  • Updated
collinsville awards

Ashley Nixon was nominated for the Distinguished Caregiver Award. Not pictured is Karen “Susan” Hines, who received the Boomer Solutions Award. Courtesy photo

Care Providers Oklahoma has nominated two employees of Collinsville’s North County Center for Nursing & Rehab for professional awards.

Ashley Nixon was nominated for the Distinguished Caregiver Award, which recognizes skilled nursing professionals who show extraordinary commitment to providing care while demonstrating compassion, empathy and respect for residents and families.

“Caregivers are the most important part of any skilled nursing facility,” said CPO President and CEO Steven Buck. “These are the men and women who are like family to our residents. Their skill, compassion and devotion to service is what makes this profession so special.”

Additionally, Karen “Susan” Hines was nominated for the Boomer Solutions Award, sponsored by Boomer Solutions Pharmacy. The award recognizes Certified Medication Aides for career achievements.

“Certified Medication Aides are some of the most skilled employees at nursing facilities, and their work is invaluable to the health and well-being of our residents,” said Buck. “The nominees for the Boomer Solutions Award have distinguished themselves over successful careers that span decades.”

Care Providers Oklahoma represents the interests of more than 18,000 residents and 19,000 professionals that work in Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, assisted living homes and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

