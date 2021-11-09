 Skip to main content
Two Collinsville graduates receive prestigious American FFA Degree
collinsville FFA
Courtesy photo

Dalton Porter and Laney Branen, both of the Collinsville FFA Chapter, were awarded the American FFA Degree last month.

The American FFA Degree, awarded to the two local residents on Oct. 30, is the highest degree bestowed by the National FFA Organization.

The American FFA Degree shows a member’s dedication to their chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort that they apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.

“American FFA Degree recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence,” a spokesperson for the national organization said in an email.

