The Tulsa World’s Senior Living Expo offers families a chance to get answers to important questions when it comes to retirement and health care.
Attendees will be able to talk with a wide variety of vendors and take health screenings and seminars throughout the day. Admission and parking are free.
More than 40 local companies and organizations will have booths set up at the event. They range from assisted living facilities and hospice services to health care and financial planning.
The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Central Park Hall at Expo Square, 1701 S. Sandusky Ave. The Tulsa Praise Orchestra will perform live from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Attendees interested in purchasing lunch at the event can register at seniorexpotulsa.com.
The Senior Living Expo is just one of several events that the Tulsa World hosts each year. The next one is the All-World Awards, which celebrates the best in high school athletics, on June 29.
See the exhibitors at the Tulsa World Senior Living Expo on April 29
Aberdeen Heights Assisted Living
Aberdeen Memory Care of Tulsa
Armstrong Hearing Aid Center
Central States Research
CommunityCare
Floral Haven Funeral Home, Crematory & Cemetery
Holiday Tall Grass Estates
Mature Transitions of Tulsa
Medicare Prepare
Moore Fitzgerald Funeral Home
Oklahoma Senior Law
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute
OsteoStrong Tulsa Midtown
PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tulsa & PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Tulsa
Prairie Rose Senior Living
R3 Stretch & Functional Therapy
Seasons Hospice
United Energy Workers Healthcare
University Village - Tulsa
VIPCare
Visiting Angels Senior Home Care
