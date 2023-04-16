The Tulsa World’s Senior Living Expo offers families a chance to get answers to important questions when it comes to retirement and health care.

Attendees will be able to talk with a wide variety of vendors and take health screenings and seminars throughout the day. Admission and parking are free.

More than 40 local companies and organizations will have booths set up at the event. They range from assisted living facilities and hospice services to health care and financial planning.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29 at Central Park Hall at Expo Square, 1701 S. Sandusky Ave. The Tulsa Praise Orchestra will perform live from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Attendees interested in purchasing lunch at the event can register at seniorexpotulsa.com.

The Senior Living Expo is just one of several events that the Tulsa World hosts each year. The next one is the All-World Awards, which celebrates the best in high school athletics, on June 29.

See the exhibitors at the Tulsa World Senior Living Expo on April 29 Aberdeen Heights Assisted Living Aberdeen Memory Care of Tulsa Alzheimer's Association Archwell Health Armstrong Hearing Aid Center Bellarose Senior Living Central States Research Clear-Tone CommunityCare Craft Body Scan Diakonos Group Edward Jones Floral Haven Funeral Home, Crematory & Cemetery Foot Solutions Global Health Holiday Tall Grass Estates Humana Leaf Filter Mature Transitions of Tulsa Medicare Prepare Moore Fitzgerald Funeral Home Oak Street Health Oklahoma Human Services Oklahoma Senior Law Osher Lifelong Learning Institute OsteoStrong Tulsa Midtown PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Tulsa & PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Tulsa Perfect Fit Home Care Prairie Rose Senior Living R3 Stretch & Functional Therapy Renewal by Anderson Seasons Hospice Select Outdoor Solutions Sibley Insures Strong Family Financial Tulsa Transit United Energy Workers Healthcare University Village - Tulsa VIPCare Visiting Angels Senior Home Care