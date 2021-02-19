Tulsa Tech students from Owasso, Collinsville showcase TV production skills through video contest

Four area students recently got the opportunity to showcase their talents in a unique way.

Morgan Kennedy, Lynnsey Evans and MaKayla Keirsey, all from Owasso, as well as William Marroletti of Collinsville, participated in a student work-based learning video contest sponsored by the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education.

Each group produced a video highlighting the benefits their fellow students have received from the class. In all, students in the two-year program worked together to plan, shoot and edit each video through the TV Production program at the Riverside Campus in Tulsa.

Kennedy, Evans, Kerisey and Marroletti collectively submitted and won three videos, each produced under the title “TV Production with CareerTech,” which features six students working in their chosen field.

“The goal was to get students talking about their experience,” Teresa Piper, class instructor, said in a news release. “We did this as a way to raise money for our SkillsUSA chapter.”

Through SkillsUSA, each class collected nearly 100 coats for Travis Myer’s Coats for Kids initiative, and the students also took half of the money they won and donated it to a worthwhile charity.