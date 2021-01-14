Tulsa Tech Owasso keeping COVID-19 at bay thanks to workforce efforts of disabled adults

Chelsi Singleton, job coach for A New Leaf, monitors their progress throughout each week, and trains them up to develop new skillsets in the workforce.

“This is a big deal for our company and for these clients,” Singleton said. “It’s just really, really exciting to be able to push them just to get them to their max independence, and to really see them thrive around other staff and high school students.”

Three of A New Leaf’s five clients — Ashley, Sarah and Blake — could be found making their way around the premises to clean with Singleton on Friday, Jan. 8, which marked the end of their first week of work in the new year.

“We have the best job coach ever,” Ashley said. When asked what she enjoys about working at Tulsa Tech, she replied, “Just keeping the school safe, because for one, I get good exercise going around the school and hand sanitizing, plus keeping me safe as well.”

Sarah, when asked the same question, added, “Getting to know a lot of people, because sometimes I’m in my own home. Cleaning with (Ashley), (we) go up there and clean, the bathrooms and the stairwell; make good money here.”