Tulsa Tech honors school board members, including Owasso homebuilder David Charney

Tulsa Tech is celebrating School Board Recognition Month in January.

Steve Tiger, CEO and superintendent of Tulsa Tech, dedicated the first month of 2022 to commemorate the organization’s seven elected board members for their dedication to education, children and the communities that they serve.

“We’re very proud of our district’s accomplishments, and School Board Recognition Month is a time to say thank you to our elected board members for their passion, commitment and support of our mission, educating people for success in the workplace,” Tulsa Tech CEO and Superintendent Steve Tiger said.

Owasso homebuilder and developer David Charney is among the seven individuals who oversee Tulsa Tech’s policies and operations, along with Ray Owens, Rick Kibbe, Mark Griffin, Danny Hancock, Sharon Whelpley and Jim Baker.

Charney is an attorney, real estate developer and co-owner and managing partner of Owasso Land Trust, L.L.C., a real estate development company with investment activity throughout the Tulsa area. He currently serves as chairman of the Owasso Economic Development Authority, and represents District 4 on the Tulsa Tech board.

At Tulsa Tech, school board members develop policies and make decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the district, leading business partners, community leaders and other constituents. They bear responsibility for nearly 6,000 full-time students, over 12,000 part-time evening and weekend adult students, more than 1,100 corporate training clients and over 600 employees across six campuses.