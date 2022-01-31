Tulsa Tech honors school board members, including Owasso homebuilder David Charney

Tulsa Tech celebrated School Board Recognition Month in January.

Steve Tiger, CEO and superintendent of Tulsa Tech, dedicated the first month of 2022 to commemorate the organization’s seven elected board members for their dedication to education, children and the communities that they serve.

“We’re very proud of our district’s accomplishments,” Tiger said, “and School Board Recognition Month is a time to say thank you to our elected board members for their passion, commitment and support of our mission, educating people for success in the workplace.”

Owasso homebuilder and developer David Charney is among the seven individuals who oversee Tulsa Tech’s policies and operations, along with Danny Hancock, Jim Baker, Mark Griffin, Ray Owens, Rick Kibbe and Sharon Whelpley.

Charney is an attorney, real estate developer and co-owner and managing partner of Owasso Land Trust, L.L.C., a real estate development company with investment activity throughout the Tulsa area. He currently serves as chairman of the Owasso Economic Development Authority, and represents District 4 on the Tulsa Tech board.