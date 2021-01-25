Tulsa Tech honors school board members, including Owasso homebuilder David Charney

January is School Board Recognition Month and an opportunity for local schools and communities to honor Oklahoma’s more than 2,700 elected school board members.

As such, Tulsa Tech is taking the opportunity to recognize those individuals for their dedication to education, children and the communities that they serve.

Seven members serve on Tulsa Tech’s Board of Education, including Owasso home builder and developer David Charney.

“We’re very proud of our district’s accomplishments,” said Tulsa Tech CEO and Superintendent Steve Tiger, “and School Board Recognition Month is a time to say thank you to our elected board members for their passion, commitment and support of our mission, educating people for success in the workplace.”

Charney is an attorney, real estate developer and co-owner and managing partner of Owasso Land Trust, L.L.C., a real estate development company with investment activity throughout the Tulsa area. He currently serves as chairman of the Owasso Economic Development Authority, and represents District 4 on the Tulsa Tech board.

At Tulsa Tech, school board members develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the district, leading business partners, community leaders and other constituents.

They bear responsibility for nearly 6,000 full-time students, over 12,000 part-time evening and weekend adult students, more than 1,100 corporate training clients and over 600 employees across six campuses.