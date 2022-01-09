Tulsa man killed in car accident along SH-20 near Owasso

A Tulsa man died in a car accident near Owasso Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Oklahoma 20 about 5 miles east of Owasso in Rogers County, according to the accident report.

The 45-year-old man was killed in the wreck, the report states. Another driver, a 34-year-old man from Owasso, was also involved in the collision but refused medical treatment at the scene.

The report shows that the Tulsa man was traveling eastbound on SH-20 in a 2009 Honda Civic when he veered off the highway to the right, overcorrected and then veered to the left before the Owasso man, driving westbound in a GMC Yukon, struck his vehicle.

The Tulsa man was pronounced dead at scene by Owasso EMS.

Authorities concluded that operating the vehicle at speeds “greater than reasonable and proper” was the potential cause of the collision, the report states.