Tulsa International Airport to get more than $5.5M under new pandemic relief program

Tulsa International Airport will receive $5,525,442 under a new program by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program is part of the federal government’s latest Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act. Oklahoma will have $15,198,519 to distribute to 77 Oklahoma airports, including four commercial airports as well as 73 general aviation airports.

An airport sponsor may use these funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, combating the spread of pathogens at the airport and debt service payments.

Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City will get the most money in the state ($6,447,970). Also getting at least $1 million will be Stillwater Regional Airport ($1,016,429). Richard Lloyd Jones Jr. Airport will get $57,000.

The Oklahoma aviation and aerospace industry produces just less than $44 billion in annual economic activity, making it the second-largest economic engine in the state.