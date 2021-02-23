Tulsa Home & Garden Show, March 11-14, to feature 9 Owasso-area vendors

Several Owasso-area vendors will showcase their products and services at the upcoming 2021 Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show.

The event, held March 11-14, is presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa and sponsored by Pella of Oklahoma, and provides a one-stop shop for all things home and garden, showcasing the latest trends and fun activities for attendees.

The convention will feature nearly 300 home improvement exhibitors — including nine from Owasso and Collinsville — offering ideas, expert advice and product innovations across over 350,000 square feet of floor space.

Owasso vendors include: Dale & Lees Service, Epic Custom Homes, FamilySAFE, Lee on Demand Gutter, Moody Custom Homes, P&K Equipment, Rickert Landscaping & Tree Service, Sam the Concrete Man and Tower Garden by Juice Plus.

The show’s official guide will be distributed in the March 10 edition of the Tulsa World. The guide contains a map of the convention, including exhibitor information, a show schedule and a coupon for a $1 off admission.

Show hours are: March 11, 12-8 p.m.; March 12-13, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and March 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults. Children under 12 may attend for free when accompanied by a paid adult.

More information can be found at TulsaHBA.com.