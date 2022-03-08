Tulsa Home & Garden Show, March 10-13, to feature 9 Owasso-area vendors

Several Owasso-area vendors will showcase their products and services at the upcoming 2022 Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show.

The event, held March 10-13 at the Sage Net Expo at Expo Square in Tulsa, is presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa, and provides a one-stop shop for all things home and garden, showcasing the latest trends and fun activities for attendees.

The convention will feature more than 300 home improvement exhibitors — including nine from the Owasso community — offering ideas, expert advice and product innovations across over 350,000 square feet of floor space.

Owasso vendors include: Dale & Lee’s Service, Epic Custom Homes, FamilySAFE, Moody Custom Homes, Owasso Chamber of Commerce, RAM Interiors Flooring & Design, Restoration Chiropractic, Rickert Landscaping & Tree Service and Sam the Concrete Man.

The show will run 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, with discounts available for first responders, military and educators.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tulsahba.com.