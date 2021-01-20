Tulsa Health Dept. to host vaccination clinic at Owasso High School on Friday

The Tulsa Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Owasso High School on Friday, Jan. 22.

THD will provide the vaccine to teachers who are over the age of 65 along with nursing staff. A number of public appointments will also be open to those currently eligible according to the Oklahoma Priority Framework, which includes health care workers, first responders and residents over the age of 65.

Friday’s clinic — to be held at the OHS east campus in the indoor athletics facility, located between Owasso Stadium and the track — will serve as means to provide safe and accessible inoculations to local citizens, said Leanne Stephens, marketing and communications director for THD.

“The Tulsa Health Department is grateful to the Owasso Public School system, a longtime community partner, for the use of their facility,” Stephens said. “They graciously permitted us to use their facility when our current site was unavailable. The location also provides more convenient access to vaccines for residents in the area as well.”