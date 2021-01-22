Tulsa Health Dept. inoculates around 1,000 patients at vaccination clinic in Owasso on Friday

“I had three teams in the fall, I interact with kids,” Bares said. “I don’t want to give it (COVID-19) to them, I don’t want them or their families to get sick; it’s protecting our fellow citizens.”

Owasso Public Schools partnered with THD to host the inaugural clinic, which also provided the vaccine to teachers who are over the age of 65 along with nursing staff. Judy Farrell, who works in the district’s Child Nutrition Department, was an early recipient of the injection.

“I deal with the children … so it’s important for me to protect myself and also protect them,” Farrell said. “I come down here to Ram Academy, we work in the cafeteria, we serve the kids’ lunches here, so I just got to keep myself safe for them.”

Friday’s clinic comes just a month after OPS reported a slight uptick in virtual enrollment numbers for the second semester following the announcement of OHS Live, a new distance learning option for high schoolers.

Kerwin Koerner, assistant superintendent of district services, said he and his staff were excited to see the clinic come to OHS as a means to help curtail coronavirus cases and quarantine numbers across the district.