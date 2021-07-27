Tulsa FD braves live, intensive rescue drills at Owasso’s $11M training facility

Crews were put through a scenario based on an actual call that Tulsa FD received a few years ago, where a single engine performed multiple tasks with limited resources of personnel and equipment. They had to establish their own water supply, make entry, search for victims, extinguish the flames and revive their patients — all before any additional resources arrived on scene.

Owasso fire Chief David Hurst, said he was excited to see Cramer and his crew benefit from his campus’s offerings, which have gone to aid other public safety departments across the Tulsa metro area in the past.

“It was a great three days of training; crews were able to experience real-word training in real-word conditions in a safe training environment,” Hurst said. “The training we are able to do here, in realistic conditions, enable us to hone our skills to better serve our communities.”

Cramer, when asked why training his companies is so important, replied, “We’re just trying to show them, ‘Hey, we do still have to prioritize; we got to be paying attention to what’s going on, who’s coming, where they’re coming, when they’re going to be there.’ We want to challenge our guys to make sure we’re making the right decisions.”

