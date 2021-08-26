Tulsa Drillers hosts Owasso Night: ‘Our community was represented very well’

Owassons recently turned up at ONEOK Field to celebrate a special occasion.
The Tulsa Drillers hosted Owasso Night during the team’s game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday, Aug. 20, to pay homage to Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring city.
“Owasso Night was a special organic opportunity to showcase Owasso,” said Taylor Levacy with the Tulsa Drillers. “It was really exciting to see Owasso showcased, as many Drillers fans live in Owasso.”
The evening featured Owasso youth baseball team, The Oklahoma Gold, in the Tulsa Drillers’ Field of Dreams program and honored Owasso veteran Will Williams as its Hometown Hero. Owasso Mayor Bill Bush also threw out the first pitch and presented mascot Hornsby with a Key to Owasso.
“It was a good night,” Bush said. “Any time you can put Owasso in the spotlight, it’s a good thing … When you get a chance and have some fun and be a little lighthearted, you choose that opportunity.”
Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr shared Bush’s sentiment, adding, “What a great night for Owasso at Drillers Stadium! All in all, it was a great night for Owasso, and our community was represented very well.”
Owasso Night fell just a few weeks after Bush read a proclamation during Owasso’s August Gathering on Main declaring Aug. 20, 2021, as “Hornsby Day,” and presented the furry, blue bull mascot with an official key to the city.
The recognition came as Hornsby celebrates his 25th year of entertaining fans of Tulsa’s professional minor league baseball team.
Friday’s game also doubled as a fundraising event for attendees to donate proceeds to Owasso Community Resources to support the local nonprofit’s efforts in feeding locals
“It gave our organization the opportunity to provide information about how we assist families in need,” said Mendi Burns, OCR development director. “We are thankful to the City of Owasso and the Drillers who made it possible.”