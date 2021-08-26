Tulsa Drillers hosts Owasso Night: ‘Our community was represented very well’

Owassons recently turned up at ONEOK Field to celebrate a special occasion.

The Tulsa Drillers hosted Owasso Night during the team’s game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday, Aug. 20, to pay homage to Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring city.

“Owasso Night was a special organic opportunity to showcase Owasso,” said Taylor Levacy with the Tulsa Drillers. “It was really exciting to see Owasso showcased, as many Drillers fans live in Owasso.”

The evening featured Owasso youth baseball team, The Oklahoma Gold, in the Tulsa Drillers’ Field of Dreams program and honored Owasso veteran Will Williams as its Hometown Hero. Owasso Mayor Bill Bush also threw out the first pitch and presented mascot Hornsby with a Key to Owasso.

“It was a good night,” Bush said. “Any time you can put Owasso in the spotlight, it’s a good thing … When you get a chance and have some fun and be a little lighthearted, you choose that opportunity.”

Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr shared Bush’s sentiment, adding, “What a great night for Owasso at Drillers Stadium! All in all, it was a great night for Owasso, and our community was represented very well.”