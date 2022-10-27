Tulsa couple brings estate planning to Owasso, cuts ribbon with chamber

Attorneys Riley and Laurel Carbone Kern are expanding their reach in the community.

The Tulsa couple, who own Tallgrass Estate Planning, set up shop in Owasso earlier this year, and cut a ribbon with the Owasso Chamber on Wednesday.

The firm’s Owasso site, located in the SEVEN6MAIN building, serves as a satellite office for the Tulsa-based company, which specializes in estate planning and elder law.

“We’ve had clients in this part of the area for a while … they really want to do business with Owasso companies,” Riley said. “The way that it benefitted us was to be able to serve more clients by bringing our space to them.”

Laurel added, “I think it helps us to better serve clients that maybe don’t have to travel all the way to Tulsa; they feel connected to Owasso or other areas north of Owasso.”

Tallgrass’s services include: revocable living trusts, irrevocable trusts and asset protection, special needs planning, last will and testament, probate and estate administration, trust administration, guardianship for incapacitated adults, Medicaid asset protection planning, veterans aid and attendance planning and business succession.

“There’s no one policy that fits everyone, but everybody needs some kind of assistance and help,” Riley said, “and that’s what we want to be on the legal side.”

Laurel added, “That could look like people who have farmland … and it’s been in their family for generations … and they’re trying to think, ‘How can I protect this land?’ … we can help do that kind of thing.”

Owasso Chamber office manager Priscilla Wenzel said she was excited to see the Kerns join the organization.

“The Owasso Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to have a business like Tallgrass Estate Planning as a member,” Wenzel said. “After hearing about their services, I can see the benefit they offer to Owasso and the surrounding communities.”

Tallgrass’s Tulsa office is located at S. Sleepy Hollow Dr., and its Owasso office is located at 201 S. Main St., Ste. 202A. More information can be found at tallgrassestateplanning.com.