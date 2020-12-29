Tulsa County to begin construction along 106th Street in Owasso on Jan. 4

Tulsa County announced that it will begin rehabilitation work on 106th St. North between 129th East Avenue and Garnett Road in Owasso on Monday, Jan. 4.

The planned work will close the road to thru traffic between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The road will be reopened outside of these times.

Planned work will include a combination of base repairs with asphalt patching — in preparation for a full asphalt overlay — and is expected to take the full work week, weather permitting. The area will be open to local residents and businesses.

If the weather is not favorable the week of Jan. 4, the planned closure will be delayed until the weather is favorable to minimize the timeframe of the closure. Future updates will confirm the selected dates if needed.

Watch the Tulsa County Engineering Facebook page for updates at facebook.com/TulsaCountyEngineering.