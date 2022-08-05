Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee, of Collinsville, appointed VP of NACo Subcommittee

Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee was recently appointed as vice chair of the Land Use Subcommittee for the National Association of Counties Environment, Energy and Land Use Steering Committee.

The Steering Committee is responsible for all matters pertaining to air, water, energy and land use, including water resources/management, renewable/alternative energy, national energy policy and pipeline safety.

“I’m honored to be appointed as the vice chair of the Land Use Subcommittee,” said Sallee, a Collinsville native. “This leadership role will help ensure Tulsa County has a voice when it comes to developing priorities and advocating for land use policies.”

NACo President Denise Winfrey appointed Sallee to the subcommittee on Aug. 2.

Winfrey’s presidential theme of RISE! highlights the service of the committees in the realms of resiliency efforts, promoting inclusion, establishing solvency through economic mobility opportunities and empowering county leaders and residents by providing educational resources and tools for informed decision-making.

Founded in 1935, NACo unites county officials to advocate county priorities in federal policymaking, promote exemplary county policies and practices, optimize county and taxpayer resources and costs savings and enrich the public’s understanding of county government.