Tulsa County, Cherokee Nation officials celebrate Horsepen Creek Bridge reopening in Collinsville

Local officials celebrated the reopening of Horsepen Creek Bridge in Collinsville on Tuesday.

Collinsville City Manager Pam Polk joined Tulsa County District 1 Commissioner Stan Sallee, Cherokee District 14 Tribal Councilor Keith Austin and Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. to cut a ribbon on the newly constructed overpass.

The bridge, located on 137th East Avenue between 161st Street North and 166th Street North, underwent a $2.1 million redesign over a five-month period. The original structure, built in the 1920s as a fracture critical designation, was outdated and in need of a full overhaul.

“Tulsa County is focused on public safety, heavily on our roads and bridges,” Sallee said during Tuesday’s ceremony. “It was a project that was delivered when we said it was, and very impactful for the region.”

The restoration was funded by a $1 million grant from the Cherokee Nation and Tulsa County Vision Tulsa Sales Tax. It was also financed with Tulsa County Vision 2025 Sales Tax and the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges fund paid for utility relocations.

“The Cherokee Nation is uniquely situated as a sovereign Indian nation to harness federal dollars — and to pull in, at times, our own dollars — for causes that are important … to public safety and to economic development, and that is what this bridge is about,” Hoskin said. “It’s an important day anytime we can make progress in infrastructure in the Cherokee Nation reservation.”

Polk added, “The City of Collinsville appreciates and are great partners with Tulsa County and the Cherokee Nation. The partnerships between us all have just been amazing, and together we do get more done.”

Olsson, of Tulsa, was chosen as the design consultant, and the project was bid out in November 2021. H & H Bridge Company of Joplin, Missouri, was awarded the contract for just over $1.9 million. They were given 120 days to proceed on April 4, 2022. Twenty-six days were added due to change orders and weather delays.