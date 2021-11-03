Tulsa County allocates $13.4M to ARP projects, including new Tulsa air traffic control tower

Tulsa County Commissioners approved $13.4 million from American Rescue Plan funding on Monday, Nov. 1, toward nine community projects in support of economic development and improving health outcomes.

One of those projects will allow Tulsa County, in partnership with the City of Tulsa, the State of Oklahoma and others, to allocate $7 million to construct a new control tower at the Tulsa International Airport.

Airport officials have made the case that the existing tower has exceeded its intended lifespan, and an eventual shutdown would significantly affect Tulsa County’s economic development.