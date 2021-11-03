 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa County allocates $13.4M to ARP projects, including new Tulsa air traffic control tower
0 Comments

Tulsa County allocates $13.4M to ARP projects, including new Tulsa air traffic control tower

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Airport (copy) (copy)

Tulsa International Airport's permanent air traffic control tower in June 2015.

 Stephen Pingry Tulsa World

Related: Inhofe requests $20 million for new Tulsa air traffic control tower

Tulsa County Commissioners approved $13.4 million from American Rescue Plan funding on Monday, Nov. 1, toward nine community projects in support of economic development and improving health outcomes.

One of those projects will allow Tulsa County, in partnership with the City of Tulsa, the State of Oklahoma and others, to allocate $7 million to construct a new control tower at the Tulsa International Airport.

Airport officials have made the case that the existing tower has exceeded its intended lifespan, and an eventual shutdown would significantly affect Tulsa County’s economic development.

“The Tulsa International Airport is a significant partner in Tulsa County’s prosperity,” said Tulsa County Commission Chairman Stan Sallee. “Passenger and commercial air traffic ensure families stay connected, businesses grow and packages get delivered in a timely fashion. We’re excited to build a new control tower to avoid any future disruption and to encourage future airport growth.”

Tulsa County provided $7 million contingent upon TIA receiving matching funds from the City of Tulsa and additional funding from the State of Oklahoma and the Tulsa Airport Authority to cover the estimated $42 million total cost.

ARP funding breakdown

The complete list of projects approved Monday includes:

• Tulsa International Airport control tower - $7 million

• Family Safety Center capital improvements - $2 million

• OKPOP improvements to address effects of pandemic - $2 million

• River Parks improvements to Turkey Mountain - $1 million

• Tulsa County Treasurer office remote working needs and modernization - $650,000

• Muscogee Nation COVID-19 clinic - $500,000

• Route 66 Village improvements - $150,000

• Alternative Courts capital improvements - $62,507

• Court Services remote working needs - $30,480.63

Total - $13,392,987.63

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News