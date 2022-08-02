Tulsa Bone & Joint welcomes Dr. Ian Goodman, serving Ascension, Owasso Athletics

Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates recently welcomed Dr. Ian Goodman to its Ascension St. John Owasso clinic.

Goodman, a sports medicine fellowship trained surgeon, specializes in hip, shoulder and knee arthroscopy; complex knee and shoulder reconstructive surgeries; ankle arthroscopy and ligamentous stabilization; and fracture care.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to be able to assist with helping individuals from Owasso and the surrounding towns to move their lives forward,” said Goodman, who will start in his new role on Monday, Aug. 15.

Ascension has implemented new equipment to accommodate Goodman’s surgeries, including a postless hip arthroscopy table, a computerized imaging system that physicians can use to plan in advance for hip surgeries.

In addition to primarily conducting surgeries at Ascension St. John Owasso, Goodman will have privileges at Ascension St. John Tulsa, Union Pines Surgery Center, St. Francis Hospital and St. Francis South and Natalie Surgery Center.

Goodman will also serve as team orthopedist for Owasso Public Schools’ athletic department, and on the sidelines during home football games, with Tulsa Bone & Joint’s other Owasso doctor, Caleb Nunley. Two athletic trainers, Destri Millsap and Kate Gready, also work full-time at the high school in the Tulsa Bone and Joint Training Room.

Goodman, a native of Russellville, Arkansas, completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Central Arkansas and his medical training at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Goodman then spent five years in the Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program at San Antonio Military Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Goodman was active duty in the U.S. Air Force during his residency and was promoted to major while serving at Eglin Air Force Base outside of Destin, Florida. During this time, he cared for airmen, seaman and army soldiers, and spent time as lead team orthopedic surgeon for the Army 7th Special Forces Group Green Berets and Air Force Special Operations Squadron.

While serving as a staff surgeon, Goodman was deployed to Afghanistan for six months, where he served as medical director at Craig Joint Theatre Hospital at Bagram Airfield from June to Nov. 2020. After his tenure in the Air Force, Dr. Goodman went to fellowship training at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Orthopaedic Surgery Sports Medicine.

During this time, he served as a team physician for the University of Kansas Jayhawks football and national championship men’s basketball team, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals.

“After moving around for the U.S. Air Force and medical training for the past 18 years, my wife, daughter and I are thrilled to finally be able to settle down and truly call Owasso home,” Goodman said. “This town offers everything we could ever want as a hometown and its proximity to Tulsa.”

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.