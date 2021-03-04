Tulsa Area United Way lauds City of Owasso for charitable giving efforts in 2020

The Tulsa Area United Way recently recognized the City of Owasso for its charitable giving efforts in 2020.

Despite facing challenges amid the pandemic, City staff increased their campaign by about 29% over the previous year and grew their participation by about 13%, according to a United Way spokesperson.

“I wholeheartedly commend the City of Owasso and their incredible employees for their support and collaboration year after year,” said Alison Anthony, Tulsa Area United Way president and CEO. “Their dedication and passion for their community is evident in the work they do to encourage participation in the annual United Way campaign.”

Anthony’s comments followed the organization’s Live United Award ceremony via Zoom and Facebook Live on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Owasso was among several recipients to receive the Achievement Award, which highlights those cities with an employee-per-capita giving of $45-$54. Additionally, the City was named in the Tulsa World Challenge as a city that gave at least 10% more over the previous year.

City officials achieved this by focusing on lighthearted events and activities like slime-a-leader, flamingo flocking, casual wear days and other department challenges that encouraged connectivity and team-building.