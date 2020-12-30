TU in Armed Forces Bowl: Owasso veteran injured in Iraq inspired by son's Hurricane team

Tracy Anderson’s 2020 has been an eventful one, starting with a hospital visit in January for a heart attack and ending Thursday with a trip to Fort Worth, Texas, for the University of Tulsa’s bowl game.
A 45-year-old Owasso resident, Anderson has survived a difficult year in part by watching his new favorite team deliver a resurgent season. His son, Joseph Anderson, is a reserve defensive lineman for the Hurricane, which will play Mississippi State in the Armed Forces Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
“You try to latch onto something and be a part of something positive,” Tracy Anderson said, “and that’s really what Tulsa and (head coach) Philip Montgomery and (defensive coordinator) Joe Gillespie have provided us.”
TU was known for being a tough team this season, something Anderson knows a thing or two about. He served in the military for a decade, having joined the Navy a year out of high school in Anadarko.
“I wasn’t a college kid,” he said. “I had to get out of Anadarko. It’s a small town — you stay in it and you either get in trouble or you work in an oil field or a job you don’t want to work.”
After four years spent on a ship, Anderson was stationed in Sicily and deployed to Iraq as a dog handler. He worked with a K-9 to perform sweeps in a frequently targeted area at Abu Ghraib in 2004 shortly after the prisoner abuse scandal there.
Nicknamed “Lucky” after a series of close calls with gunfire, Anderson suffered a traumatic brain injury when an IED went off outside the prison. A Humvee shielded him from shrapnel, likely saving his life.
“The only thing I remember, it was loud and I couldn’t see anything because of the sand,” he said. “Someone was looking out for me and looking out for my family. I really believe that.”
A couple of years earlier, his wife was rear-ended on a dangerous highway in Sicily with 2-year-old Joseph in a car seat. He was ejected from the backseat and wedged under a fence, resulting in a broken collarbone, a broken arm, broken ribs and a punctured lung.
“The doctor couldn’t believe how tough he was,” Tracy Anderson said. “He was like, ‘He’s going to be a Navy SEAL.’”
Instead, Joseph grew up to be a football player. When he was a kid, a man at a sporting goods store gave him a little TU helmet and predicted he would play for the Hurricane.
Everyone else in Anadarko wanted to play for OU, and that’s what his dad wanted for him. But when Joseph opted to go to TU as a walk-on, his family followed him to the Tulsa area, buying a house in Owasso to be close to him.
It didn’t take long for Tracy Anderson to become a full-fledged Hurricane fan, trading in his crimson and cream for blue and gold.
“I got rid of all of my OU gear,” he said. “I used to have an OU tattoo on me. I covered it up (with another tattoo) and I don’t have any OU stuff anymore.”
Anderson, who is medically retired, has fully recovered from his heart attack. He has had more than 10 surgeries since 2004 and continues to receive neurology treatment for his brain injury.
He told his doctor not to schedule any appointments late this month that might interfere with a bowl trip. When the Hurricane wound up in the Armed Forces Bowl, which honors those who have served in the military, it was an ideal fit for the Anderson family.
“It means a lot to me,” Joseph Anderson said. “I have a lot of respect for people who have gone overseas to fight for our country. It’s a big deal to me.”
For TU, the bowl will be a well-earned conclusion to a successful season characterized by thrilling comebacks, showing the type of resiliency that has been inspirational for one of the team’s biggest fans.
“This team just never gives up and that’s kind of the way we are wired in the military,” Tracy Anderson said. “That’s the way my son is wired. They’re a blue-collar team that just doesn’t give up.”